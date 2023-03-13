Exhibition “Outside of the Island: Another Perspective on Another Day” Held in the Annex Building of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art

▲ Monet’s Garden Photos courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art The Annex Building of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is holding a permanent exhibition of artist Park Gwangjin titled “Outside of the Island: Another Perspective on Another Day” from the 14th of last month to September 10.



The exhibition consists of a selection of 18 pieces depicting Jeju’s outdoor vista, among the 149 pieces donated to the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art by Park, who was among the first wave of Korean contemporary artists.



Park was deeply enamored by Jeju’s natural environment and spent around 50 years painting Jeju’s nature, later leaving Jeju to travel across the Korean Peninsula and overseas to paint different sceneries, which will be showcased in this exhibition. ▲ Cathedral Photos courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art

A member of the National Academy of Arts, Republic of Korea, Park is an elder painter who led the realist figurative painting movement in Korea’s art circles with his academic style of painting. The works presented in this exhibition will mainly consist of those completed in the 1970s and 80s when the artist’s imaginative composition ability was particularly solid, introducing the diverse sensibilities of countries such as Korea, the Netherlands, African nations, France, Japan, and China.