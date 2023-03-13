JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.3.13 17:36
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
Exhibition “Outside of the Island: Another Perspective on Another Day” Held in the Annex Building of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.03.10  15:30:06
페이스북 트위터
▲ Monet’s Garden Photos courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art

The Annex Building of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is holding a permanent exhibition of artist Park Gwangjin titled “Outside of the Island: Another Perspective on Another Day” from the 14th of last month to September 10.

The exhibition consists of a selection of 18 pieces depicting Jeju’s outdoor vista, among the 149 pieces donated to the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art by Park, who was among the first wave of Korean contemporary artists.

Park was deeply enamored by Jeju’s natural environment and spent around 50 years painting Jeju’s nature, later leaving Jeju to travel across the Korean Peninsula and overseas to paint different sceneries, which will be showcased in this exhibition.

▲ Cathedral Photos courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art


A member of the National Academy of Arts, Republic of Korea, Park is an elder painter who led the realist figurative painting movement in Korea’s art circles with his academic style of painting. The works presented in this exhibition will mainly consist of those completed in the 1970s and 80s when the artist’s imaginative composition ability was particularly solid, introducing the diverse sensibilities of countries such as Korea, the Netherlands, African nations, France, Japan, and China.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트