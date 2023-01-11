Winds of change blowing for Jeju Tourism in Malaysia

‘Jeju Tourism Information Session’ held in the main cities of Malaysia to attract tourists from Southeast Asia was met with a huge success and reignited tourism to Jeju. Last month, the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held ‘Jeju Tourism Information Session for large local travel agencies and airlines in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Jeju Province has jointly organized these tourism information sessions held in the main cities of Malaysia with the Kuala Lumpur Branch of Korea Tourism Organization, Jeju Tourism Organization, and Jeju Tourism Association. About 150 local tourism companies participated in these information sessions, showing great interest in Jeju as a clean tourist spot post-COVID-19.



This information session provided opportunities to introduce a taste of Jeju, including new content for Jeju tourism and Islam-friendly infrastructures and photo zones with the theme of Jeju Haenyeo (woman diver). Mita Lim is the CEO of Ice Holidays, which owns more than 500 local agencies for Special Interest Tourism (SIT), such as bicycles and electric vehicles introduced at the Jeju Tourism Information Session. He confirmed the launch of Jeju bicycle products in 2023 at this information session, taking into account the rapid increase in the number of cyclists in Malaysia post-COVID-19, and the local audience welcomed such new content items excitedly.

In particular, this information session was attended by seven tourism businesses from Jeju Province and brought huge successes in re-connecting the global network that was cut off due to COVID-19 and creating new markets through the active use of B2B Travel Mart with local travel agencies. A participating tourism company from Jeju Province said, "The Malaysian travel industry's interest in Jeju has exceeded my expectations. I confirmed the need to set up reservation protocol in a more convenient way for global consumers by talking to local businesses. This session was also a good opportunity to create local demand.” He also expressed interest in continuing his participation in the future. Kim Ae-sook, Director of Jeju Island Tourism Bureau, said, "Malaysia is very familiar with Jeju, with its direct flight between Jeju and Kuala Lumpur before COVID-19 hit” and “We will continue to provide new content items to create demand through public-private collaborative marketing and speed up the diversification of the Jeju tourism market to bring back that direct flight.”