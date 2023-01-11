JEJU WEEKLY

In steps with materiality of 60 years, the former Myungseung Hotel turned into a "Complex Cultural Space"
Jeju Weekly
승인 2023.01.09  15:45:05
▲ Photo: Gallery Remicon

Gallery Remicon’s exhibition 'PINK FLASH - SANJIRO 31' is open from the 22nd of last month until January 22nd.

This exhibition is composed mainly of works with strong pop art elements that carry a light mood and catch the eye. A variety of works, such as multimedia, paintings, installations, and digital content, filled the exhibition from the 1st to the 3rd floor.

The former Myunseung Hotel, with a history of 60 years, has been remodeled as Gallery Remicon. After completing the special exhibition “Memory of Time and Space Sanjiro 31” in December 2021, the building underwent extensive structural reinforcement and remodeling.

▲ Photo: Gallery Remicon

Gallery Remicon said, “After giving some thought to our struggle with the conflict between the desire to preserve the original form of the building and building code regulations, we would like to take on a new challenge with this end product. We will try to keep the promise we made at the end of the exhibition last year to plan the exhibition once again after refurbishments.

The works will be exhibited up to the 3rd floor of the Gallery, and on the rooftop on the 4th floor, a pop-up café with Ashcoom and Island Factory will be set up during the exhibition period.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
