Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Showcases Video Series for 15th Opening Anniversary

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is garnering attention by posting content to promote Jeoji Culture & Artist Village on YouTube in celebration of the 15th anniversary of its opening.



Titled “Jejo Culture No. 1, the Journey to Jeoji,” this video is comprised of three episodes, introducing Jeoji Culture & Artist Village and the art galleries and people of the village.

The first episode “Jeoji in My Hands” focuses on introducing the village in detail. It aims to capture the interest of younger generations by depicting ways to tour the village more easily and enjoyably using the “Walking in Jeoji” app as well as a tour route recommended by the director of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art. This series can be accessed on the official YouTube channel of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art, with episodes 2 and 3 set to be uploaded each month on the themes of “Art Galleries in the Village” and “People.”



Director Byeong Jong-pil of the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art remarked, “Jeoji Culture & Artist Village is a rare cultural district in Korea that establishes a harmonious balance of culture, art and nature around Gotjawal,” and added, “Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art created content to introduce Jeoji Culture & Artist Village in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the museum’s opening, since it is a core part of the village.”