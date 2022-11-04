JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2022.11.4 16:28
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Showcases Video Series for 15th Opening Anniversary
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2022.11.04  16:22:24
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is garnering attention by posting content to promote Jeoji Culture & Artist Village on YouTube in celebration of the 15th anniversary of its opening.

Titled “Jejo Culture No. 1, the Journey to Jeoji,” this video is comprised of three episodes, introducing Jeoji Culture & Artist Village and the art galleries and people of the village.


The first episode “Jeoji in My Hands” focuses on introducing the village in detail. It aims to capture the interest of younger generations by depicting ways to tour the village more easily and enjoyably using the “Walking in Jeoji” app as well as a tour route recommended by the director of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art.

This series can be accessed on the official YouTube channel of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art, with episodes 2 and 3 set to be uploaded each month on the themes of “Art Galleries in the Village” and “People.”

Director Byeong Jong-pil of the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art remarked, “Jeoji Culture & Artist Village is a rare cultural district in Korea that establishes a harmonious balance of culture, art and nature around Gotjawal,” and added, “Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art created content to introduce Jeoji Culture & Artist Village in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the museum’s opening, since it is a core part of the village.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트