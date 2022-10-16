Jeju Actively Pursues Korea-China-Japan Cultural Exchange Projects

▲ 2021 East Asian Cultural Cities exchanges Jeju Special Self-governing Province has finalized the selection of 21 international cultural exchange projects across four areas and begun actively promoting online and offline exchange projects based on the overall theme of “Korea, China and Japan Becoming One Through Art and Culture.” Firstly, it plans to hold the 7th Youth Culture Camp for East Asian Cultural Cities (Jeju, Ningbo, and Nara), a major multilateral cultural exchange projects between Korea, China, and Japan, an exchange of art exhibitions targeting high-school and university students, as well as a poetry and painting exhibition featuring professional artists. Furthermore, it will showcase various cultural exchange programs including an exchange exhibition for artists with disabilities in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and China, a Korea-China world heritage exchange exhibition (Jeju and Quanzhou) as a follow-up to the “Women of the Ocean” Korea-China exchange exhibition of last year, production of original dance choreographies on the theme of “Pyohaerok” written by Choi Bu (Jeju and Ningbo), the Hainan Short Film Competition for University Students, the Ningbo Short Film Festival, and the release of films produced within Jeju. In collaboration with Japan, Jeju plans to promote projects such as an exchange of dance covers by youths (Jeju, Niigata, and Cheongju), youth cultural exchanges for elementary, middle and high school students (Jeju and Niigata), a forum on other cultures between Educational Foundation Baekdu Hagwon whose board chairperson is an ethnic Korean in Japan of Jeju-based heritage, high school students in Tsushima who are specializing in the Korean language curriculum, and high school students from Jeju, in addition to a fusion musical collaboration featuring traditional folk songs by youths, and submissions to Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival. In addition, there are also plans for public diplomacy projects such as exchanges with the Korean consulates in Sapporo and Niigata. Furthermore, Jeju will continue promoting international cultural exchanges linked to the Tamna Culture Festival and exchange projects among cultural cities in East Asia conducted by those located in Korea, such as Gwangju Metropolitan City, Cheongju, Daegu Metropolitan City, Suncheon, and Gyeongju. This year, Jeju is planning exchange projects targeting all generations including children, youths, adults and seniors across various areas including music, dance, art, film, and literature.