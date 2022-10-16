JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2022.10.16 11:38
Seogwipo-si Operates Starlight Hands-on Classes Where Families Learn Together
Jeju Weekly
승인 2022.07.04  09:38:03
▲ Seogwipo Astronomical Science and Culture Center

Seogwipo-si is operating the Starlight Hands-on Classes program each month for families with children of elementary school age or older at Seogwipo Astronomical Science and Culture Center until November this year.

Starlight Hands-on Classes consist of lectures on various topics such as astronomical telescopes, the solar system, exoplanets, space exploration, and constellations to impart a general understanding of astronomy and the cosmos, followed by simple craft sessions.

The program takes place for about an hour from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, and participants are free to browse the exhibits, videos in the planetarium, and solar observations.

Seogwipo-si plans to begin receiving advance reservations for the next session of the education program to be held on June 18 on its website from 3pm, June 1.

The Starlight Hands-on Classes program begins accepting enrollment applications from 3pm on the 1st of each month in which the program takes place, and advance reservations can be made on the Seogwipo Astronomical Science and Culture Center website http://culture.seogwipo.go.kr/astronomy .

Each session allows around 20 participants per class, consisting of families accompanying children in elementary school or older.
The Jeju Weekly
