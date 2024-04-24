Jeju Stone Park Operates Traditional Cultural Experience Program

Jeju Stone Park Management Office has been running the “Jeju Traditional Culture Experience Program” since last month, continuing until November.



Utilizing the infrastructure of the Stone Park, this program has been organized to preserve and pass on Jeju’s cultural heritage and enhance understanding of Jeju’s unique culture and traditions through experiential learning and education.



The program includes a Stone Craft Experience, where participants can create their own small dongjaseok—a traditional Korean stone statue commonly used for graves—under the guidance of a master stone artisan. Additionally, there is a Woodcraft Experience for learning traditional woodworking skills, a Bamboo Craft Experience utilizing bamboo, and a New Zealand Hemp Craft Experience for crafting accessories with New Zealand hemp.

In addition to these, a total of eight programs are offered, including Jeju Language Learning, Galot (traditional Korean hemp clothing) Making and Natural Dyeing, Traditional Play Experience, and WooYoung Pot (Vegetable Garden) Experience. Everyone can participate for free, either by pre-registering online or by registering on-site on the day of the event.



Information on how to apply for the programs and their schedules can be found in the Notices and Traditional Culture Experience Program menus on the Jeju Stone Park website (www.jeju.go.kr/jejustonepark/). The Jeju Stone Park Management Office expects that this program will not only offer experiences and fun but also provide valuable time for participants to reflect on the meaning and value of traditional culture.



Jeju Stone Park, visited by 210,000 people in 2023, has been selected for the Korea Tourism Organization’s “100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots in Korea for 2023-2024.” It is becoming an essential destination for tourists visiting Jeju.