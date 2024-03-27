Jeju Province Offers Up to 500,000 KRW Support for Electric Bicycle Purchases

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is promoting the wider use of electric bicycles as an alternative to cars as a mode of everyday transportation. To this end, it will provide up to 500,000 KRW in support to approximately 300 residents for the purchase of electric bicycles equipped with a Pedal Assist System (PAS). The electric bicycle purchase subsidy project began last year, with the support amount increased from 300,000 KRW per person last year to up to 500,000 KRW this year. * For electric bicycles costing more than 1 million KRW → 500,000 KRW support

* For electric bicycles costing less than 1 million KRW → 50% of the purchase price supported Last year, a total of 114 million KRW in subsidies for electric bicycle purchases was provided to 382 residents.



Eligible recipients are residents over the age of 18 who have had their resident registration in Jeju for at least one continuous year. The purchase of electric bicycles is to be made through visits to bicycle stores within the province, also aiming to stimulate the local economy. Applications for subsidy support can be submitted from February 22nd to March 17th, either by visiting the Transportation Policy Division of the province, or through fax or email. Kang Suk-chan, the Director of the Jeju Province Transportation and Aviation Bureau, stated, "Given Jeju's hilly terrain, we are supporting the purchase of electric bicycles to increase the bicycle usage rate among residents. Through this project, we hope residents will actively use electric bicycles as a mode of everyday transportation, such as for commuting, not only to enhance their health but also to practice an eco-friendly lifestyle and contribute to carbon neutrality."