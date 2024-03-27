JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.3.27 16:58
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Province Offers Up to 500,000 KRW Support for Electric Bicycle Purchases
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.03.27  16:47:39
페이스북 트위터

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is promoting the wider use of electric bicycles as an alternative to cars as a mode of everyday transportation. To this end, it will provide up to 500,000 KRW in support to approximately 300 residents for the purchase of electric bicycles equipped with a Pedal Assist System (PAS).

The electric bicycle purchase subsidy project began last year, with the support amount increased from 300,000 KRW per person last year to up to 500,000 KRW this year.

* For electric bicycles costing more than 1 million KRW → 500,000 KRW support
* For electric bicycles costing less than 1 million KRW → 50% of the purchase price supported

Last year, a total of 114 million KRW in subsidies for electric bicycle purchases was provided to 382 residents.

Eligible recipients are residents over the age of 18 who have had their resident registration in Jeju for at least one continuous year. The purchase of electric bicycles is to be made through visits to bicycle stores within the province, also aiming to stimulate the local economy.

Applications for subsidy support can be submitted from February 22nd to March 17th, either by visiting the Transportation Policy Division of the province, or through fax or email.

Kang Suk-chan, the Director of the Jeju Province Transportation and Aviation Bureau, stated, "Given Jeju's hilly terrain, we are supporting the purchase of electric bicycles to increase the bicycle usage rate among residents. Through this project, we hope residents will actively use electric bicycles as a mode of everyday transportation, such as for commuting, not only to enhance their health but also to practice an eco-friendly lifestyle and contribute to carbon neutrality."
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트