JTO Celebrates the 15th Anniversary of Jungmun Duty Free Shop with a Sale Fiesta

The Jeju Tourism Organization (JTO) is offering special discounts to customers to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Jungmun Duty Free Shop. From last month, the 22nd, to April 30th, the JTO is conducting a sale event offering up to 12% off on all items (with some exceptions) and up to 50% off for about a month. This discount event provides a uniform 12% off on all products, with additional discounts available when purchasing two or more items in categories such as alcohol, red ginseng, cosmetics, perfumes, fashion, accessories, and chocolate products. Watches and sunglasses are offered with a 20% discount, regardless of the quantity, and the discount rate or criteria may vary depending on the item. Additionally, customers who purchase products worth 500,000 won or more will receive a famous painting umbrella as a gift. Employees of the JTO’s Jungmun Duty Free Shop will participate in cleaning activities in the Jungmun Tourist Complex to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its opening. They plan to conduct environmental clean-up activities in major tourist areas of the Jungmun Tourist Complex, including the Jusangjeolli Cliffs, Jungmun Saekdal Beach, and the Jungmun Port. A representative from the JTO stated, “Thanks to the interest and love of the residents, the Jungmun Duty Free Shop celebrates its 15th anniversary. Moving forward, we plan to enhance our competitiveness through stronger collaboration with related organizations within the province, and the profits generated by the Jungmun Duty Free Shop will be used to promote tourism in Jeju.” The Jeju Tourism Organization’s Jungmun Duty Free Shop is available for use up to six times a year by both residents and travelers leaving Jeju via airports and ports. The purchase limit per visit is USD 800, with alcohol up to two bottles valued at USD 400 and 10 packs of cigarettes available for separate purchase. The operating hours are from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The Jeju Tourism Organization’s online duty-free shop (www.jejudfs.com) allows purchases 24 hours a day via both the website and mobile. Meanwhile, the Jungmun Duty Free Shop of the Jeju Tourism Organization began its first business in 2009 and celebrated its 15th anniversary on the 30th of last month.