JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.4.9 16:23
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Launch of Trip.PASS Card & QR Payment for Foreign Tourists
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.04.09  15:54:11
페이스북 트위터

BC Card has announced the launch of the Trip.PASS Card and Trip.PASS QR Payment Service, tailored for foreign tourists visiting South Korea, in collaboration with Lordsystem, a mobile passport platform company.

The Trip.PASS Card is a card that can be used within the balance charged via the Trip.PASS app, a tourism and financial platform targeted at foreign tourists provided by Lordsystem. It can be used at all 3.43 million BC Card merchants and for public transportation.

Foreigners who purchase the Trip.PASS Card can recharge their balance without any extra fees using a card issued in their home country. They can also benefit from a 1% payback on the payment amount.


The card can also be purchased on board Eastar Jet flights entering South Korea at the in-flight sales outlets.

Even without purchasing a physical card, QR payments can be made through the Trip.PASS app. Payments can be made at convenience stores, supermarkets, cafes, and other Paybooc QR payment affiliated merchants.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트