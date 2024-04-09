Launch of Trip.PASS Card & QR Payment for Foreign Tourists

BC Card has announced the launch of the Trip.PASS Card and Trip.PASS QR Payment Service, tailored for foreign tourists visiting South Korea, in collaboration with Lordsystem, a mobile passport platform company.

The Trip.PASS Card is a card that can be used within the balance charged via the Trip.PASS app, a tourism and financial platform targeted at foreign tourists provided by Lordsystem. It can be used at all 3.43 million BC Card merchants and for public transportation.

Foreigners who purchase the Trip.PASS Card can recharge their balance without any extra fees using a card issued in their home country. They can also benefit from a 1% payback on the payment amount.



The card can also be purchased on board Eastar Jet flights entering South Korea at the in-flight sales outlets.

Even without purchasing a physical card, QR payments can be made through the Trip.PASS app. Payments can be made at convenience stores, supermarkets, cafes, and other Paybooc QR payment affiliated merchants.