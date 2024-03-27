'Black Yak Trail Run 50K Jeju' to be Held

Black Yak is recruiting participants for the trail running competition 'Black Yak Trail Run 50K 2024 Jeju,' scheduled for April 20th.

The 'Black Yak Trail Run' is the second trail running event held in Yak Village, Seogwipo City, Jeju, following last year's event celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding. Participants will start from Yak Village and are required to complete a roughly 57km loop course that passes through the Hallasan Circumference Trail within a specified time limit.

Notably, this competition offers the opportunity to earn UTMB Index and International Trail Running Association (ITRA) points, making it a qualifying stage for the dream of every trail runner worldwide to participate in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) event.



Participation is open to the first 200 applicants, who can choose between two packages: a basic package and another that includes accommodation in Yak Village. Applications must be submitted by March 20th.

All participants will receive a T-shirt and hat from the Black Yak 'Alpine Run' line, specifically designed for trail running. Upon completion, they will also receive a medal and a high-functionality jacket. Moreover, based on the finish times, prizes including Black Yak vouchers and Yak Village accommodation vouchers will be awarded to the top five finishers, with amounts varying by rank.

For more details, visit the "Black Yak Trail Run" competition website, the official Black Yak Instagram, and the hiking community platform Black Yak Alpine Club (BAC) app.

