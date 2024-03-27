JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.3.27 16:58
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
'Black Yak Trail Run 50K Jeju' to be Held
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.03.27  16:51:55
페이스북 트위터

Black Yak is recruiting participants for the trail running competition 'Black Yak Trail Run 50K 2024 Jeju,' scheduled for April 20th.

The 'Black Yak Trail Run' is the second trail running event held in Yak Village, Seogwipo City, Jeju, following last year's event celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding. Participants will start from Yak Village and are required to complete a roughly 57km loop course that passes through the Hallasan Circumference Trail within a specified time limit.

Notably, this competition offers the opportunity to earn UTMB Index and International Trail Running Association (ITRA) points, making it a qualifying stage for the dream of every trail runner worldwide to participate in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) event.


Participation is open to the first 200 applicants, who can choose between two packages: a basic package and another that includes accommodation in Yak Village. Applications must be submitted by March 20th.

All participants will receive a T-shirt and hat from the Black Yak 'Alpine Run' line, specifically designed for trail running. Upon completion, they will also receive a medal and a high-functionality jacket. Moreover, based on the finish times, prizes including Black Yak vouchers and Yak Village accommodation vouchers will be awarded to the top five finishers, with amounts varying by rank.

For more details, visit the "Black Yak Trail Run" competition website, the official Black Yak Instagram, and the hiking community platform Black Yak Alpine Club (BAC) app.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트