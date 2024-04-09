The Beijing Daxing-Jeju Air Route Opens

Jeju Air becomes the first domestic airline to launch a new route between Beijing Daxing and Jeju. Opened in 2019, Daxing Airport has emerged as a new airport capable of replacing the existing Beijing Capital International Airport, ranking within the top 10 largest airports in the world.

Starting on the 24th, flights on the Daxing-Jeju route will operate four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday). Additionally, the operation of the Daxing-Incheon route four times a week is set to begin next month on the 24th. Alongside T’way Airlines, which started operating the Daxing-Incheon route on the 23rd, this marks the first instance of domestic airlines operating from Daxing Airport.

The opening of this new airway between China and Jeju is expected to increase the influx of Chinese tourists. Until now, only China’s Juneyao Airlines operated a direct flight route between Daxing and Jeju. In January of this year, the number of foreign visitors to Jeju recovered to the level of 100,000 per month, with Chinese nationals making up 85% of these numbers.

Considering that, before COVID-19, an average of 200,000 foreign tourists visited Jeju each month, the industry assesses that there is ample potential for an increase in tourists in the future.

An aviation industry insider commented, “The expansion of direct flight routes between China and Jeju will positively affect the increase in tourists to Jeju Island,” adding that “the hotel and casino industries, among others, stand to benefit.”