Real Delicious Jeju Vegan Dining

Jeju Island, known for its mild climate and year-round unfrozen soil, is an ideal destination for vegan travelers. The island’s abundance of fresh, seasonal vegetables and its rich vegetarian culture are key attractions. With the rising trend in veganism driven by growing environmental and health consciousness, Jeju has naturally become a hotspot for this lifestyle. The article introduces restaurants where skilled Jeju chefs turn these fresh ingredients into sophisticated vegan dishes, showcasing the island’s culinary expertise in vegan cuisine.

Preferably Vegetarian, Five Seventh (되도록 채식, 칠분의 오) The essence of “Five Seventh” in Jeju Island lies in its commitment to a vegetarian diet, which is evident in the restaurant’s menu, which embodies the owner’s firm belief in vegetarianism for approximately five days a week. Renowned as a leading vegan dining spot in Jeju, “Five Seventh” has become a favorite for its continuously evolving menu, delightful flavors, artistic food design, and refreshing service. Not just a meal, but dishes like vegan burgers, vegan croissant sandwiches, and cold udon salads offer a restorative experience, especially for those accustomed to processed foods. This approach makes “Five Seventh” a cherished destination for both tourists and locals, looking for a healthy and enjoyable dining experience. ㆍLocation: 1F, Building 111, 650-20 Haemajihaean-ro, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

ㆍHours: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

ㆍ@five_seventh__

A Feast of Vegetables Full of Devotion, Santosha (산토샤)

“Santosha" is a unique dining space in Jeju where guests can experience vegan fermented vegetable dishes. The menu is seasonally based, featuring a variety of healthful vegetables available only at certain times of the year. Dishes include organic brown rice, several types of cooked dishes, leafy green salads, and soups or stews, all served in traditional Jeju earthenware. The chef at “Santosha” in Jeju Island goes to great lengths to source the freshest and most flavorful vegetables each season. This includes foraging in the early morning in the Gotjawal forest and visiting organic markets and specialty stores. These carefully selected local organic ingredients are then enhanced with unique Jeju flavors, such as blue bean paste, to create their signature dishes. “Santosha” in Jeju Island creates an atmosphere for mindful dining by deliberately playing slow music. This setting encourages diners to recognize and experience the moment of eating slowly. It is important to note that “Santosa” is open only two days a week, specifically during lunch hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Therefore, checking the schedule and planning ahead is essential for those wishing to dine there. ㆍLocation: 415 Sanbang-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

ㆍHours: Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM

ㆍ@santosha_jeju

Korean Cuisine in a Traditional Jeju House: Dasoni (다소니) “Dasoni,” located in the city center of Jeju, offers a unique dining experience in a traditional Jeju house. Here, you can enjoy vegan menus based on Korean cuisine and traditional teas in an ambiance filled with the charm of old Jeju. The restaurant’s interior, with its large windows showcasing grand trees, traditional jars, and a flowing stream, creates an illusion of being in a serene, deep forest setting. This setting enhances the traditional Korean dining experience with a touch of Jeju’s heritage. Dasoni’s signature dish is lotus leaf rice served with acorn jelly. This dish combines glutinous rice, ginkgo nuts, pine nuts, and jujubes wrapped and steamed in lotus leaves, creating a subtle harmony of flavors. Other menu items include buckwheat noodles, perilla seed buckwheat noodles, and perilla seed porridge. Seasonal dishes like young radish noodles in summer and sweet red bean porridge in winter are also available. The restaurant offers dishes and side dishes made from seasonal vegetables and herbs, ensuring a fresh and authentic culinary experience. ㆍLocation: 24 Onam-ro 6-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

ㆍHours: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM (Break time from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Closed on Sundays)