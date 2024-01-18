JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2024.1.18
Donate to Jeju Hometown Love Fund and Enjoy Free Access to Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
2024.01.18
The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has been offering unique benefits for those who contribute to the Jeju Hometown Love Fund since last month, on the 16th.

Donating KRW 100,000 or more to the Jeju Hometown Love Fund entitles contributors to enjoy a year of discounts on usage fees for public facilities such as Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak and Manjanggul Lava Tube, in addition to existing tax deductions and thank-you gift benefits.

To receive discounts at public facilities like Jeju public tourist sites, present the donation details of KRW 100,000 or more verified on the Hometown Love e-Sound (https://ilovegohyang.go.kr) website, or the ‘Tamnaneun Jeju Pass’ (Jeju Hometown Love Donation Certificate).
The ‘Tamnaneun Jeju Pass,’ a Jeju Hometown Love Donation Certificate, is valid for one year from the date of donation and can be issued upon application through the Jeju Province website within the same year of making the donation of KRW 100,000 or more.

* (Example) If you donate on September 4, 2023, you can apply until December 31, 2023, and it will be valid until September 3, 2024.

Especially, holders of the ‘Tamnaneun Jeju Pass’ will receive more benefits, including discounts at Jeju public tourist sites and invitations to major events hosted and organized by Jeju Province in the future.

Heo Moon-jung, Director of the Jeju Provincial Planning and Coordination Office, stated, “We expect participation to be further energized by providing Jeju’s unique benefits that will attract potential donors, especially at the end of the year when hometown love contributions peak. Additionally, he highlighted their commitment to adopting distinctive strategies for fundraising in Jeju, including engaging in a capital region field promotion campaign and launching the inaugural fund project ‘Plogging with the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin Friends.’
