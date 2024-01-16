Korean National Park Service Photo Exchange Exhibition: “Clouds in the Autumn Sky, Spreading with the Wind”

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province’s Hallasan National Park Management Office is hosting the Korean National Park Service Photo Exchange Exhibition titled “Clouds in the Autumn Sky, Spreading with the Wind” at the Hallasan National Park Mountain Museum’s Exhibition Hall from last month, 22nd, until March 31, 2024.

Hallasan, designated as the country’s seventh national park on March 24, 1970, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020 with a national photo contest open to the public.



At this exhibition, visitors can enjoy a total of 49 photographs, including 31 award-winning pieces from the Hallasan 50th Anniversary Photo Contest and 18 selected works from the Korean National Park Service photo competitions.

The Hallasan National Park Mountain Museum, in collaboration with the Korean National Park Service, has organized this exchange exhibition as a promotional platform to showcase the beauty of national parks across the country through photography from this year.

The 18 winning entries from the Korean National Park Service photo contest featured in this exhibition primarily depict the charm of autumn mountains, awash in colorful foliage, allowing visitors to fully appreciate the beauty of Korea’s mountains under the autumn sky.



This year, the Hallasan National Park Management Office plans to use the works from the National Park photo contest to organize an exhibition showcasing the beauty of national parks and promote the National Park brand.

Kim Hee-chan, Head of the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center, commented, “This exhibition is a great opportunity to see the award-winning works of the Hallasan and National Park photo contests in one place. We hope visitors will enjoy a happy time deeply feeling the beauty of the national parks, including Hallasan, through the diverse photographic works.”