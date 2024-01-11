2nd International Smart Agriculture Expo Concludes Successfully

The ‘2nd International Smart Agriculture Expo,’ aimed at spreading carbon-neutral agriculture in response to the climate crisis based on a consensus for sustainable smart agriculture and rural era, concluded successfully on the 3rd.

Co-hosted by the International e-Mobility Expo, World e-Mobility Association, Korea Electrification and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Policy Forum, and organized by the ‘2nd International Smart Agriculture Expo Organizing Committee,’ the expo took place at the Seogwipo Agricultural Technology Center in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, starting from the 1st of last month and spanning three days.

Following the inaugural expo last year, this year’s event featured a variety of smart agricultural machines and processed agricultural products, along with conferences focused on sustainable agriculture and rural areas.

The smart agricultural machinery exhibition attracted visitors with a variety of smart agricultural machines and battery and component companies showcasing their products.

Highlights included DK1 Global’s large electric tractor, Changshin Machinery’s crop transport vehicle, Hyungje Partner’s traditional cart, and Daedong Corporation’s small traditional transport vehicle.

Moreover, products like MOBI’s recycled battery-powered transport vehicle, a citrus harvesting robot developed by Chongqing University in China, and smart farm solar street lights from CSol Farm were also showcased.

Alongside the exhibition, the expo’s two main programs, the conference, and discussions on agriculture, rural areas, and ESG, as well as drones, were held in over 20 diverse sessions.

The round table, which followed the opening ceremony, focused on the theme ‘From Declining Rural Areas to Smart Rural Transformation,’ with experts discussing various viewpoints.

Participants, agreeing on finding vitality in agriculture and rural areas facing extinction through youth, emphasized the need for “active promotion of integrated smart agriculture for young farmers to settle and entrepreneurship spirit education.”

The ‘63rd Jeju Smart e-Valley Forum’ diagnosed the present and future of smart agriculture, including smart farms, seeking solutions for the sustainability of agriculture in crisis.

Through presentations and discussions, there was a strong call for national commitment and momentum in smart agriculture that resonates with and is tangible to farmers.

A ‘Drone Talk Show’ discussing various aspects and evolution of AgTech using drones also garnered attention.

At the venue, a market with this year’s citrus, soybean paste, and grain powder, and a flea market provided additional entertainment for visitors.



Kim Dae-hwan, co-chair of the organizing committee, stated, “The second expo held in Jeju, with a unique agricultural and rural environment compared to other cities and provinces, was significant in confirming broad consensus on sustainability. We will focus on developing specialized programs that showcase the substance and uniqueness of the Expo.”