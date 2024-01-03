JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2024.1.3
Jeju and Norway Collaborate on Carbon Neutrality and Marine Conservation Goals
Jeju Weekly
2024.01.03
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Norway have united to set joint goals for carbon neutrality in response to climate change and marine environment preservation, advancing exchanges between the two regions.

On the 16th of last month, Oh Young-hun, Governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, met with Anne Kari Hansen Ovind, Ambassador of Norway to South Korea, and the Norwegian delegation.

The meeting was organized to discuss sustainable maritime practices, climate change response, renewable energy, and circular economy societies, such as “2040 Plastic-Free Jeju.”

Governor Oh Young-hun and the Norwegian delegation shared the current status of Jeju’s policies on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and plastic reduction. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange between the regions.

Ambassador Anne Kari Hansen Ovind remarked, “Jeju and Norway share many common goals, such as carbon neutrality, clean coastlines, and a low-carbon economy. We look forward to exchanges that leverage Jeju’s leadership in renewable energy in South Korea and Norway’s expertise in offshore wind energy.”

She also expressed that Norwegian companies are keenly interested in maritime exchanges with Jeju, and have discussed various opinions related to plastic pollution with Jeju Development Corporation. She hopes for continued close cooperation between Norwegian companies and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

In response, Governor Oh emphasized, “Although Jeju is advancing in renewable energy, to achieve our carbon neutrality goals, we need to further expand renewable energy generation. Particularly, diverse collaborations in renewable energy and hydrogen production are essential.” He also proposed initiating exchanges with local governments in Norway related to these areas.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
