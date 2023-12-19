JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.12.19
“Where are the Best Places in Jeju for Watching Sunsets and Sunrises?”
Jeju Weekly
2023.12.19
As December approaches, marking the end of a tumultuous year, many are preparing to welcome the bright new year. It is a time for reflection on the past year while watching the crimson sunset and for embracing 2024 with new resolutions as the sun rises. For these moments, we recommend a trip to enjoy the sunsets and sunrises.

Sunset Spots

▲ Sinchang Windmill Coastal Road, Photo courtesy of Jeju Tourism Organization (Visitjeju.net)

While Suwolbong in Gosan-ri, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju City, is a famed sunset spot, watching from various Oreums (small volcanic mountains) scattered across Jeju is also recommended. Notably, Sabongnakjo at Sarabong, one of the ‘Yeongju Ten Scenic Views,’ and Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup, Jeju City, along Pyeonghwaro, are perfect for soaking in Jeju’s romantic ambiance. Saebyeol Oreum, known for hosting the annual Spring Field Fire Festival, is considered one of the best scenic Oreums in western Jeju. Named for its solitary presence against the evening sky, like a bright star, it offers stunning views.

▲ Saebyeol Oreum, Photo courtesy of Jeju Tourism Organization (Visitjeju.net)

The Sinchang Windmill Coastal Road, along the western end of Jeju, is lined with wind turbines from an offshore wind farm. This area unfolds a beautiful landscape of white windmills, emerald seas, and the distant Chagwido Island. As twilight begins over the open scenery, the world turns a deep red, creating a mesmerizing backdrop with towering windmills against the sea.

▶ Sunrise Spots

▲ Seongsan Ilchulbong, Photo courtesy of Jeju Tourism Organization (Visitjeju.net)

Eastern Jeju, including Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, is filled with prime locations for watching sunrises. Anywhere along the east coast offers a splendid view of the sunrise. Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, renowned as Jeju’s top scenic spot, boasts a breathtaking sunrise. The view of the sunrise alongside Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak from Gwangchigi Beach is also exceptional.

▲ Hyeongjeseom Islands, Photo courtesy of Jeju Tourism Organization (Visitjeju.net)

The view of Hyungjeseom Island from the coast of Sagye-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo City, cannot be missed. Climbing nearby Songaksan Mountain to view Hyungjeseom Island is also a great option, with the landscapes of Marado Island and Gapado Island as bonuses.

In Jeju City, watching the sunrise from Yongduam Rock and Iho Tewoo Beach is equally mesmerizing. Baekyagi Oreum in Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo City, and Yongnuni Oreum in Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, are also renowned for both sunsets and sunrises.

▲ Halla Mountain, Photo courtesy of Jeju Tourism Organization (Visitjeju.net)

Especially, Hallasan Mountain is the place to climb on December 31st to witness the first sunrise of the new year on January 1st. Although it is a challenging winter hike, the sunrise viewed from the mountain's summit is an unrivaled spectacle.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
