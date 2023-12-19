JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.12.19 16:26
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Two Traditional Jeju House Cafés
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.12.11  16:30:21
페이스북 트위터

Here are two serene cafés located in traditional Jeju houses, perfect for spending leisurely time.

Jeju Onggi Garden, Café Yawon

Café Yawon in Jeju is a traditional Jeju house built within the Jeju forest (Gotjawal), and it preserves over 1,000 traditional Jeju onggi (earthenware).

The garden of ‘Yawon’ evokes wonder, “How can a café have such a view?” It is a beautifully curated space by the owner. With large windows capturing seasonal changes, it is ideal for basking in sunlight on bright days or enjoying the charming scenery during rain or snow. Outdoor seating is also available for a camping-like experience amidst the seasons.

Business Hours | 11:00 - 18:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)
Address | 1218 Beonyeong-ro, Jocheon-eup, Jeju City

A Book, A Cup of Coffee, A Bite of Fig

In Jeju, you can find several establishments converted from old houses into restaurants and cafés. ‘A Bite of Fig’ is one of them. Located in the old downtown of Jeju City, this remodeled old house is now a cozy and warm book café. It is great for quiet conversations or reading with aromatic coffee. Outdoor seating is available in the small garden for reading amidst fresh air and sunlight. While buying books from an online bookstore is convenient, enjoying a book with delicious coffee in a tranquil old house book café offers a unique romantic charm.

Business Hours | 12:00 - 19:00 (Closed on Mondays)
Address | 9-1 Seobudu-namgil, Jeju City
Instagram: @muhwagwa_1
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트