Two Traditional Jeju House Cafés

Here are two serene cafés located in traditional Jeju houses, perfect for spending leisurely time. Jeju Onggi Garden, Café Yawon Café Yawon in Jeju is a traditional Jeju house built within the Jeju forest (Gotjawal), and it preserves over 1,000 traditional Jeju onggi (earthenware). The garden of ‘Yawon’ evokes wonder, “How can a café have such a view?” It is a beautifully curated space by the owner. With large windows capturing seasonal changes, it is ideal for basking in sunlight on bright days or enjoying the charming scenery during rain or snow. Outdoor seating is also available for a camping-like experience amidst the seasons. Business Hours | 11:00 - 18:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)

Address | 1218 Beonyeong-ro, Jocheon-eup, Jeju City A Book, A Cup of Coffee, A Bite of Fig In Jeju, you can find several establishments converted from old houses into restaurants and cafés. ‘A Bite of Fig’ is one of them. Located in the old downtown of Jeju City, this remodeled old house is now a cozy and warm book café. It is great for quiet conversations or reading with aromatic coffee. Outdoor seating is available in the small garden for reading amidst fresh air and sunlight. While buying books from an online bookstore is convenient, enjoying a book with delicious coffee in a tranquil old house book café offers a unique romantic charm. Business Hours | 12:00 - 19:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Address | 9-1 Seobudu-namgil, Jeju City

Instagram: @muhwagwa_1