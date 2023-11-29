JEJU WEEKLY

Foreign Tourists in Korea Can Hail Kakao Taxis Using Their Local Apps
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.11.29  15:45:43
Kakao Mobility has launched a service targeted at foreign visitors to Korea, connecting users of overseas super apps with the Kakao T app since last month on the 5th.

Through a global interconnection system built by Kakao Mobility, with the technology of the global mobility intermediary platform ‘Splyt’ applied, the demand from users via overseas apps and the supply network of Kakao T app are connected.

Initially focusing on Chinese tourists whose influx is increasing, the service allows them to hail Kakao T Venti and Black vehicles. Over time, the service will be expanded sequentially to more overseas apps and services, potentially integrating with local apps in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Europe.

This enables foreign visitors to hail Kakao T Venti and Black vehicles using the app they use in their home country, in their own language, without the need for additional app installation or registration. Real-time automatic translation is provided for communication between drivers and passengers, and the fare is automatically paid through the payment method registered on the overseas app.

To accommodate the convenience of foreign tourists, Kakao Mobility has staffed its customer center with multilingual personnel and plans to provide foreign language training to its branded taxi crew for smoother service establishment.

Ryu Geung-sun, the representative of Kakao Mobility, stated, “Through the vehicle-hailing service targeted at foreign tourists, we aim to not only enhance the mobility convenience of foreign tourists but also help expand the business opportunities for the domestic taxi industry,” adding, “As a mobility platform, we will continue to explore ways to contribute to the revitalization of the domestic tourism industry.”
