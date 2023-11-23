JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.11.23 16:56
Selection of 4·3 Archives as a Candidate for World Documentary Heritage Application
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.11.23  16:54:57
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju 4·3 Peace Foundation announced that last month, the 4·3 Archives passed the review of the World Documentary Heritage Korean Committee, being finalized as a candidate for application.

The World Documentary Heritage Korean Committee, in a review session last August, decided to evaluate the English application for the 4·3 Archives, and conditionally approved it. The review of the English application for the 4·3 Archives took place on that day.

Following the selection of the 4·3 Archives as a candidate for application, in collaboration with the committee, Cultural Heritage Administration, and the foundation, Jeju plans to finalize and submit the application to UNESCO World Documentary Heritage headquarters by November 30.

Subsequently, with active cooperation from the World Documentary Heritage Korean Committee and the Cultural Heritage Administration, there is a policy to proactively engage in discussions with the UNESCO headquarters to ensure the enlistment of the 4·3 Archives as World Documentary Heritage

This effort for the UNESCO recognition began in 2018, with intensive endeavors over the past 6 years including archive collection and cataloging, symposiums, and expert reviews to propel the application forward.
