Join ‘2040 Plastic Zero’ on Your Trip to Jeju

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Tourism Organization are promoting ‘2040 Plastic Zero Jeju’ to travelers by operating a Zero Waste Lounge at Gimpo International Airport’s 3rd floor departure area since the 20th of last month.

Travelers to Jeju can participate in the Jeju Eco-Friendly Travel Pledge by scanning a QR code with their mobile phones and uploading the eco-friendly travel certificate on their personal Social Networking Service (SNS), upon which they will receive a travel kit that includes eco-friendly solid amenities, a bamboo toothbrush and solid toothpaste, and a tumbler bag made from recycled plastic.

This campaign, which has been targeting Jeju travelers since the 6th of last month, was organized to spread awareness about the 2040 Plastic Zero Jeju policy and to encourage participation as sustainable eco-friendly travelers.

In line with the eco-friendly campaign, all promotional booths were made of paper, and after the campaign, they will be upcycled into bookstands for reuse.

Throughout the campaign, a photo zone featuring ‘Bulabong,’ the character of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), has been set up to simultaneously promote the APEC summit meeting in Jeju and the Hometown Love Donation Festival.

Governor Oh Young-hun stated, “By promoting eco-friendly Jeju for plastic reduction to Jeju travelers at Gimpo Airport, which is a key departure point for Jeju travel, we can draw participation from visitors,” and added, “We will strive to expand the eco-friendly program starting in the tourism sector to other industries.”