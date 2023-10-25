JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.10.25 17:28
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsTravel
Joint Completion Certificates Given for Jeju Olle Trail and El Camino de Santiago
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.10.25  17:26:32
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo:Jeju Olle

A total of 292 Olle trailers were found to have completed the Jeju Olle Trail, Korea’s representative walking trail, and the Camino de Santiago, a world-famous walking route located in Spain.

The Jeju Olle Foundation held a commemorative ceremony for the “Jeju Olle-El Camino de Santiago Joint Completion Certificate” on the 20th of last month at the Lee Saengjin Poetry Monument Street along Jeju Olle Trail Course 1 near Seongsan Ilchulbong Tuff Cone in Seogwipo-si.

The commemorative ceremony was held at the site of a stone signpost bearing the design of a seashell, the symbol of Santiago, Spain, while in Santiago, a dol hareubang and a ganse as symbols of Jeju and the Jeju Olle Trail were installed last July on Monte do Gozo, a route that must be passed to reach the final destination, Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.

The program was created as part of a joint marketing campaign between Jeju Olle Trail and El Camino de Santiago by creating a mutually symbolic section after signing a “Friendship Trails” agreement.


As a result, joint completion certificates are being issued to hikers who have walked more than 100 km on both the Jeju Olle Trail and El Camino de Santiago, respectively. Following its introduction on September 1 last year, 292 people have received joint completion certificates as of September 18.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트