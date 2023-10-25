Joint Completion Certificates Given for Jeju Olle Trail and El Camino de Santiago

▲ Photo:Jeju Olle

A total of 292 Olle trailers were found to have completed the Jeju Olle Trail, Korea’s representative walking trail, and the Camino de Santiago, a world-famous walking route located in Spain.

The Jeju Olle Foundation held a commemorative ceremony for the “Jeju Olle-El Camino de Santiago Joint Completion Certificate” on the 20th of last month at the Lee Saengjin Poetry Monument Street along Jeju Olle Trail Course 1 near Seongsan Ilchulbong Tuff Cone in Seogwipo-si.

The commemorative ceremony was held at the site of a stone signpost bearing the design of a seashell, the symbol of Santiago, Spain, while in Santiago, a dol hareubang and a ganse as symbols of Jeju and the Jeju Olle Trail were installed last July on Monte do Gozo, a route that must be passed to reach the final destination, Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.

The program was created as part of a joint marketing campaign between Jeju Olle Trail and El Camino de Santiago by creating a mutually symbolic section after signing a “Friendship Trails” agreement.



As a result, joint completion certificates are being issued to hikers who have walked more than 100 km on both the Jeju Olle Trail and El Camino de Santiago, respectively. Following its introduction on September 1 last year, 292 people have received joint completion certificates as of September 18.