  Updated 2023.10.12 17:15
Meet Puccini’s Comic Opera “Gianni Schicchi” in Seogwipo in October
Jeju Weekly
승인 2023.10.11  16:15:21
Puccini's comic opera “Gianni Schicchi” will be performed on stage at Seogwipo Arts Center.

On October 12 at 7:30 pm, the venue will present Korea National Opera’s concert opera rendition of Puccini's “Gianni Schicchi” in its main auditorium.

The opera “Gianni Schicchi” is known for its exhilarating narrative and humor despite its short length as Puccini's only comic opera, which is based on a story from the “Inferno” in Dante's “Divine Comedy,” and considered the best of Puccini's three one-act operas “Il trittico.”

The performance will be staged in the form of a concert opera, featuring classical stage and costume production to allow audience members who are unfamiliar with opera to easily experience the appeal of opera and opera lovers to be drawn even deeper into the art form.

Tickets for “Gianni Schicchi” are 25,000 won for the first floor and 20,000 won for the second floor. Tickets will be available for purchase on the Seogwipo E-ticket website (eticket.seogwipo.go.kr).
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
