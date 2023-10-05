Cosmos-covered Jeju Shinhwa World Free to the Public

Jeju Shinhwa World is opening its cosmos-filled Shinhwa Garden to the public for free.

Located in Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju, Shinhwa Garden is a 7,500㎡ garden within Jeju Shinhwa World.

Canola flowers, sunflowers, and cosmos decorate the garden depending on the season, making it a popular flower viewing spot for tourists and Jeju residents alike.

With the blooming of the orange cosmos last week, many visitors have begun to flock to the garden.

This year, Jeju Shinhwa World has differentiated the flower species and flowering periods for each area, allowing visitors to enjoy the cosmos for longer than in previous years.

The orange cosmos will be in full bloom around the Lone Tree in Shinhwa Garden until September, and in October, pink hybrid cosmos will fill the front of Shinhwa Garden.

An official from Jeju Shinhwa World remarked, “The sunset at Shinhwa Garden is especially beautiful as the sunlight glides down the oreum,” and added, “We hope that visitors will appreciate decalcomania created by the golden sky and the orange cosmos in full bloom.”