  Updated 2023.9.25 16:43
2nd Global Jejuin Hub Network to Be Held in 1 Month
Jeju Weekly
승인 2023.09.21  16:11:13
With one month to go until the 2nd Global Jejuin Hub Network, multifaceted efforts to ensure the event’s success have commenced in full swing.

The Global Jejuin Hub Network Organizing Committee (hereinafter “the Organizing Committee”) held an ad hoc general meeting at the Jeju Business Center on the 16th of last month to celebrate the 50th day until the event, which was attended by more than 50 representatives from overseas Jeju resident associations across the country who participated in the "Workshop for the Successful Hosting of the 2nd Global Jejuin Hub Network".

In particular, the general meeting was attended by the secretaries general of each overseas Jeju resident association, who reviewed the progress of the second network event and pledged their active cooperation with the Organizing Committee, with the aim to build an even more robust venue for unity among Jeju residents this year based on the experience of the first event.

This year’s Global Jejuin Hub Network will consist of the Jeju Island Diaspora Forum, the Next-generation Jejuin Forum, and the Honorary Jeju Resident Forum for emeritus members of the Jeju community, as well as Jejuin Traditional Festival, the Global Jejuin Friendly Sports Contest, and Jeju Language World Championship Contest, which will leave participants with unforgettable memories.

The 2nd Global Jejuin Hub Network will be held across Jeju from October 6 to 8.
Jeju Weekly
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
