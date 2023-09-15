Woodland Camping at Red Oreum Natural Recreation Forest

Although many people naturally think of the sea when they think of Jeju, the soothing comfort offered by the lush, dense forests along the slopes of Jeju’s Hallasan Mountain are just as enriching as the crystal-clear turquoise waters of Jeju. Red Oreum Natural Recreation Forest is named after the unusual reddish hue of the soil on the Red Oreum behind the forest, which is unlike the ochre or black soil that is commonplace in Jeju. Red Oreum, Mulchat Oreum, and Gamun-i Oreum are all located in each other’s vicinity in an area that accommodates a diverse ecosystem, with a diverse range of flora, including temperate, subtropical, and boreal trees. There are also cedar forests, black pine forests, and natural forests aged more than 50 years, making it an ideal place for woodland leisure. In particular, this recreational forest accommodates a campsite. Unlike Seogwipo Natural Recreation Forest, which has no showers or electricity due to being situated deep in the mountains, Red Oreum allows guests to take a hot shower for 2,000 won and uninterrupted electricity on the deck for another 2,000 to 3,000 won per overnight stay. For those who insist on taking a shower twice a day and watching Netflix while camping, Red Oreum Natural Recreation Forest offers the perfect glamping retreat. Depending on the size of the deck, the camping fee for each night costs between 6,000 and 8,000 won, providing excellent value for money. There are about 20 camping decks in the dense pine forest, with trails between them, making it easy to get around the beautifully structured campsite. There is also a car camping area next to the parking lot, which is highly attractive in line with recent camping trends. A walk along the forest path from the campsite takes visitors to Mujang-ae Forest Road, a woodland trail of just over 1 km that can be enjoyed by people with and without disabilities, young and old, as the entire trail has been paved with preservative-treated wood and equipped with Braille signs to allow visitors with disabilities to easily use the path. Visitors are able to wake up at the crack of dawn to enjoy the sunrise at Malchat Oreum and spend the midday lying on a low wooden platform in the cedar forest, enjoying their leisure time and connecting with nature. The next day can be spent hiking up Red Oreum and walking among wild flora such as black pine, adonis, maple, and neolitsea, while some lucky visitors may even encounter roe deer at Red Oreum Natural Recreation Forest, where visitors can heal both their body and mind.

■Opening hours: 08:00 to 18:00

■Admission fee: 1,000 won

■Campsite reservation: Reserve on the official website (foresttrip.go.kr)