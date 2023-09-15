JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.9.15 16:42
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Adopt your pet, don’t buy them!
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.09.11  16:54:21
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Self-Governing Provincial Veterinary Research Institute is investing a total of 203 million won to find new loving homes for abandoned and lost animals housed in shelters. The funds will be used to provide support for neutering surgeries and the purchase of pet supplies.

The main areas of support include full coverage of neutering surgery costs and a subsidy of up to 200,000 won per animal for pet supplies. Additionally, 60% of veterinary treatment expenses (up to 150,000 won per animal) will be provided separately.


To adopt a companion animal (dogs or cats) that brings emotional stability and happiness, individuals are encouraged not to purchase pets but rather adopt from the animal protection center. They can check the animals listed on the Animal Protection Management System (animal.go.kr), visit the animal protection center, and after understanding the guidelines, proceed with the adoption application.


However, adoption will only be allowed for those who meet the appropriate conditions, considering the suitability of the housing environment and adherence to guidelines*. During the second visit, adopters should come prepared with necessary items, such as a pet carrier.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트