Adopt your pet, don’t buy them!

Jeju Self-Governing Provincial Veterinary Research Institute is investing a total of 203 million won to find new loving homes for abandoned and lost animals housed in shelters. The funds will be used to provide support for neutering surgeries and the purchase of pet supplies.



The main areas of support include full coverage of neutering surgery costs and a subsidy of up to 200,000 won per animal for pet supplies. Additionally, 60% of veterinary treatment expenses (up to 150,000 won per animal) will be provided separately.

To adopt a companion animal (dogs or cats) that brings emotional stability and happiness, individuals are encouraged not to purchase pets but rather adopt from the animal protection center. They can check the animals listed on the Animal Protection Management System (animal.go.kr), visit the animal protection center, and after understanding the guidelines, proceed with the adoption application.

However, adoption will only be allowed for those who meet the appropriate conditions, considering the suitability of the housing environment and adherence to guidelines*. During the second visit, adopters should come prepared with necessary items, such as a pet carrier.