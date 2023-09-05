Jeju Tourism Organization announces the top 10 village bookstores of Jeju Travel Brand 'KaReum Stay'

Authentic local travel destinations in Jeju have been revealed.

Jeju Tourism Organization has announced the "Top 10 Village Bookstores in Jeju: What makes visitor to stay in Jeju village", a stay-oriented travel content selected directly by the villagers of Jeju, through its online promotional channels.

▲ Poolmoojil bookstore

The "Top 10 Village Bookstores" is the first themed content designed to promote the charm of ‘KaReum Stay,' a comprehensive village tourism brand in Jeju. The plan is to release KaReum Stay village contents with different themes every month until August.

The content for "What makes visitor to stay in Jeju village" was planned in collaboration with ten "Kareum Jigi" (key figures operating in the KaReum Stay) who are actively involved in activities within the village.

▲ Sorisomoon bookstore

Besides introducing the village bookstores, the "Top 10 Village Bookstores" content also includes recommendations based on each traveler’s preferences by each bookstore, unique features of each bookstore, and book recommendations by the bookstore keepers.

▲ Bookkichen bookstore

"What makes visitor to stay in Jeju village" can be explored in more detail on various platforms, including the official Jeju tourism information portal, Visit Jeju Instagram (www.instagram.com/visitjeju.kr), as well as on their blog (www.blog.naver.com/jtowelcome), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ejejulife), and KaReum Stay website (www.kareumstay.com).