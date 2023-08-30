Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall hosts Special Exhibition "Sanjicheon: Walking Through Memories" to celebrate its 8th anniversary

The special exhibition "Sanjicheon: Walking Through Memories" is being held at the Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall until October 31st (Tuesday) to celebrate its 8th anniversary of opening. Sanjicheon, flowing through the heart of Jeju, has historically served as a gateway for the exchange of goods, to the extent that Kim Man-deok conducted business there. It underwent channelization due to urban development in 1966, but was later restored in 2002, transforming into an urban ecological space. Throughout its existence, it has been witnessing the shifting history and essence of Jeju. ▲ Late 19th Century Sanji Port, Jeju History in Pictures, Photo Credit: Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall

The exhibition showcases old photographs capturing the appearance of Sanjicheon and its surroundings, from Dongmun Rotary to Jeju Harbor, along with the memories of the people who lived there. Several programs will be offered, including educational programs related to the exhibition and a photo contest related to Sanjicheon, encouraging visitors' participation. ▲ Sanjiro in the 1970s, Jeju History in Pictures, Photo Credit: Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall

Kang Young-jin, the director of the Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall, stated, "Through this exhibition, we will shed light on Sanjicheon, which serves as both Jeju's gateway and a place where Kim Man-deok's spirit lives on, and we plan to continue organizing exhibitions that explore its significance." He also stated, "We look forward to receiving much attention and participation." ▲ Sanji's Water Laundry Area, by Seo Jae-cheol, Photo Credit: Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall The exhibition's opening event will take place on August 4th (Friday) at 2 PM in the exhibition hall on the 1st floor of the Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall.

This exhibition is organized by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Kim Man-deok Foundation (Chairman Yang Won-chan), hosted by the Kim Man-deok Memorial Hall (Director Kang Young-jin), and jointly planned with the photo art space "Yeomin Photo" (CEO Ko Kyung-dae). [Inquiries] 064-759-6093

[Website] www.mandukmuseum.or.kr