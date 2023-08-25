Seogwipo Art Museum’s Joint Exhibition <시.시.시.: Three Meanings, One Resonance>

Seogwipo City will host the joint exhibition <시.시.시.: Three Meanings, One Resonance> at its public Art Museums (Lee Jung Seop Art Museum, Gidang Art Museum, Soam Memorial Hall) from July 11th to August 27th, 2023.



The exhibition will present various meanings of the Korean word "시점" through works by seven invited artists at each art museum.



At the Lee Jung Seop Art Museum, the theme will revolve around "Point of Start," representing the beginning of things. It will showcase the evolving field of painting through the works of invited artists who started with traditional painting, but later created unique artistic worlds in ink painting and Western painting.



At Gidang Art Museum, the theme will focus on "Point of View," representing the perspective on phenomena. It will offer a glimpse of the perspectives of innovative and diverse artists, including installation artists, Western painters, and Korean painters, who materialize personal interests and viewpoints in their works and engage with the audience.



At the Soam Memorial Hall, the theme will explore "Point of Time," representing any moment in time. It will share a myriad of time points depicted in the works of invited calligraphers and Korean painters, who have delved into the meanings of vision and time and sought to expand the boundaries of artistic genres.



The exhibition will run from July 11th to August 27th at the Lee Lee Jung Seop Art Museum, Gidang Art Museum, and Soam Memorial Hall exhibition halls. Visitors can enter the exhibition without prior reservation by visiting the venue. The exhibition hours are from 9 AM to 8 PM (last admission at 7:30 PM) in accordance with the extended summer opening hours.