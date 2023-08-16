JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju International Airport strengthens safety facilities for the underground roadway to prevent disaster damages
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.08.16  15:10:58
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province aims to ensure everyone can use the Jeju International Airport’s underground roadway, which is scheduled to open at the end of August, with peace of mind by thoroughly equipping it with institutional measures and disaster prevention facilities.

Governor Oh Young-hun visited the airport’s underground roadway construction site on July 19th and emphasized that the government “will take all necessary safety measures at the provincial level to protect the lives of the residents."

The on-site inspection was carried out to check potential safety incidents caused by natural disasters before the opening of the underground roadway, taking into account the accident in Gungpyeong 2 underground roadway at Osong-up, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, where 14 people lost their lives due to flooding. Preparations were underway to explore countermeasures.

Jeju government has been working on the construction project of an east-west underground roadway, connecting the entrance of Daho Village and the west side of the cargo terminal, based on the results of traffic impact analysis to alleviate traffic congestion around Jeju International Airport.

A total budget of 28.5 billion won has been allocated for the construction of the underground roadway, with the goal of opening the entire section by the end of August.

The airport underground roadway is designed to withstand heavy rainfall, with the capacity to handle up to 100mm of rainfall per hour and 400mm in a day without flooding.

Governor Oh also stated that "Although the underground roadway at the airport is designed to be safe, we must thoroughly prepare for typhoons or unexpected heavy rainfall. We’d also need barrier and control facilities to restrict access to the underground roadway during typhoon or heavy rain warnings."
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
