Jeju Tamna Cultural Plaza Night Festival - Colorful SANJI Festival

Jeju Island and Jeju Tourism Organization are currently hosting the 2023 Colorful SANJI Festival at Tamna Cultural Plaza in Jeju City from July 29th to August 13th.

The Colorful SANJI Festival is a flagship nighttime festival held in Tamna Culture Plaza of Jeju’s original city center since 2021.

This year's festival features various cultural and tour events that cater to all age groups and preferences in the midst of hot summer nights, including nighttime concerts by famous domestic musicians, humanities concerts, and sanji markets.

There will be a standup concert focusing on Jeju's history and culture, a downtown night run event in collaboration with local running groups, nighttime performances with famous domestic musicians, Sanji Market, and street performances by local residents.

Every weekend, from 5 PM to 9 PM, Sanji Market opens featuring used clothes, food, crafts along with an evening street performance featuring local musicians.

On August 5th, there will be a humanities concert themed around Jeju's resources, including history, culture, natural landscape, and cuisine, featuring speakers from various fields. In between 5 PM to 9 PM on August 12th, the Sanji Night Concert will take place at Buksoogoo Square, with performances by well-known musicians such as Chang Kiha, Kang San Ae, and Car, the Garden.

On August 6th and 13th, the Sanji Night Run, a running and walking event mainly for young runners, will take place. The event has now become young people’s local culture of the original city center.

The non-competitive event will offer both 5km and 6.5km courses, where participants will walk and run through areas like Sanji Stream, Top-dong, Yongduam Rock, and the harbor, completing various missions and participating in a draw to win prizes such as running shoes.

For more details about the Colorful SANJI Festival, visit the official Jeju tourism information portal, "Visit Jeju," or contact the Jeju Tourism Information Center at 064-740-6000.

The head of Jeju Tourism Exchange Department expressed hopes that everyone will enjoy the festival held in Jeju's original city center and find time to relax. Furthermore, they stated their commitment to providing high-quality nighttime cultural tour programs for both locals and tourists in the future.