“Self-driving Cars Deliver Luggage from the Airport to Hotel”

The self-driving car ‘Tamna Self-driving Car’ operated by RideFlux that can be used in Jeju-do will be upgraded. It is expected that more passengers will be able to ride the vehicles, and luggage can be delivered from Jeju International Airport to major hotels.

The self-driving startup RideFlux announced on the 2nd that it will release new Tamna Self-driving Cars with these added functions. Tamna Self-driving Car is a free public self-driving service being operated on the coastal roads of Jeju and Jeju Tourism Complex since November of last year.

First, Tamna Self-driving Cars were changed from 3-person passenger vehicles to vans carrying up to 12 passengers. Space was also made to carry travel bags. As its size was made bigger, the number of LiDAR and camera sensors was also increased by more than double.

The coastal road circulating shuttle will add real-time paging functions to allow use without making advance reservations.

A key service that was newly added is the self-driving luggage delivery service. The self-driving cars will travel between Jeju International Airport and the major hotels and golf courses of Jungmun Tourism Complex to deliver luggage. This can be used by making reservations for the luggage delivery and checking in the luggage to the ‘Zim Carry’ store at Jeju Airport, which will then be delivered. It is operated four times a day when based on one-way services.