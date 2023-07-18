Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Holds First New Immersive Media Video Exhibition

The Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art has been holding the New Immersive Media Video Exhibit, Living Artwork Ⅱ 《Dreams and Reality, Beyond the Boundaries of the Imagination》 at the Cultural Arts Public Storage.



This is an immersive media video exhibition created using the collections of the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art, and it was organized to serve as an opportunity to introduce the collections of this hall as well as those of the art museum.

This video exhibit filled with various scenes screens immersive images that harmoniously combine nature and art as well as humans and space for about 10 minutes. A total of 87 artwork images from 61 artists were used.



Images of nature, like wind and light, are produced together with the interesting movements of people living in the gray-toned cities, and it shows a scene of paradise made up of nature overflowing with vitality containing the human desires for places that anyone would want to spend time in and live in, together with artwork.

The exhibit is from May 26 to September 17, and it is screened every day from 9:20 a.m. To 5:20 p.m. (25 screenings per day). The admission fee is 2,000 KRW for adults, 1,000 KRW for youths and military, and 500 KRW for children. Residents of Jeju can receive a 50% discount.

This immersive exhibition Living Artwork Ⅱ 《Dreams and Reality, Beyond the Boundaries of the Imagination》, which stimulates various senses such as sight, touch, and hearing, is expected to be a chance to fully enjoy the moment of pure impression offered by nature and artwork.