Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Transfers Advanced Policies and Technologies of Jeju to Tanzania

A working-level exchange will be promoted to transfer Jeju’s policies and technologies that play a leading role in the Republic of Korea to Zanzibar, Tanzania.



Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Governor Oh Young-hun met with Tanzanian Ambassador to Korea Togolani Edriss Mavura at Governor Oh’s office on the fifth of last month to discuss exchange cooperation plans between Jeju and Zanzibar.



Zanzibar, Tanzania, is a famous resort area in the African continent, and it is a self-governing region composed of two main islands and a few other annexed islands, and it was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage in 2000.



This meeting was held to first search for working-level promotion plans, etc., before the full-fledged exchange cooperation between the two regions.



Ambassador Mavura stated, “Jeju and Zanzibar are both islands and have many similarities such as in the historical and cultural sectors, both being UNESCO World Heritages, and both having environmental issues,” and added, “We hope to learn the policies for tourism, culture, and preventing environmental pollution of Jeju, which is the representative tourist destination of the Republic of Korea.”



He continued saying, “Zanzibar also promulgated the green tourism campaign, but we are still lacking in specialized knowledge and technologies, so we hope that we can acquire investments or cooperation relating to the renewable energy policies and technologies of Jeju.” He also added, “We especially hope that this will be an opportunity to learn about water-related policies such as underground water and waterworks management and recycling systems.”



Governor Oh responded by stating, “The high similarities of the two regions, such as geographical conditions, relationship with the mainland, environmental conditions, etc., are important elements that make solidarity and cooperation between the two cities possible,” and added, “As we are conducting working-level negotiations, we will positively review the areas needed for entering exchange cooperation agreements in the future.” Governor Oh Young-hun stated, “Jeju is pioneering new industries in the green energy sector from the fostering policies that focused on tourism, and I believe that it will be a suitable type for Zanzibar,” and added, “As Jeju has the highest level of expertise in Korea for underground water, we expect to play a big role in Zanzibar as well.”