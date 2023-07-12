Puddle Made by the Gods, Mulyeongari-Oreum

Mulyeongari got its name as it was called a ‘yeongari with water’ because water ponds on the summit of the oreum (volcanic cone) when it rains a lot. ‘Yeongari’ means ‘divine mountain.’ It is not common for oreum to have a water pond at the top. In particular, just because a crater is set clearly, it does not mean many places have water ponds or wetlands; therefore, Mulyeongari is a special oreum. The visit to the oreum starts in earnest after passing about half a lap around a ranch where herds of cows freely roam. After passing the evergreen broad-leaved tree area with silkworm thorn and sericeous newlitse, etc., stairs appear between the thick Japanese cedar forest. The slope is quite steep until the summit. For those who dislike hiking paths with steep slopes, there is another path to the wetland. A ridge trail leads to the wetland by passing Jungjatseong Fortress and an observatory to the east of the oreum. The ridge trail is slightly longer but less steep, and it has a pleasant and friendly forest, making it great for a walk. Going up along the ridge trail and descending the stairs is recommended. The crate lake of Mulyeongari-Oreum has a circumference of 300m and is 40m deep. Due to the wetland plants that grow thick here, it can feel like a meadow. But looking closely, you can spot puddles all around that will remind you that this is a crater lake. The Mulyeongari crater is characterized by becoming a lake during the rainy season and turning into wetlands when the season changes. Mulyeongari-Oreum is judged to have the best scenery and high value for preservation among the 11 Jeju oreum with lakes on the summit. It was selected as the first wetland protection area in 2000 and was later registered as a Ramsar wetland in 2007. The crater lake in the middle of the day is very mysterious and peaceful. Birds can be heard chirping continuously in the thick forest surrounding the crater, and the sunlight crashes on top of the green water weeds. The circular path of Mulyeongari-Oreum is 3.4km in total. Locals say the best time to visit Mulyeongari is when it rains, snows, or is foggy. When fantastic sceneries are added on top of excellent views, it becomes even more impressive. 6101, Jungsangandong-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea