▲ Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization Jeju Tourism Organization introduced the Samyang-dong edition of the Jeju Village Walk ‘Along the Cool Sea Routes with Shiny Black Sand in the Summer,’ which is travel-by-foot content that finds hidden charms of traveling in Jeju via the official Jeju tourism internet portal Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net). -Samyang-dong, which is famous for its Black Sand Beach, becomes more fun and appealing in the summer. The fresh and thick greens and blue seas with fresh spring water are filled with refreshments. The Black Sand Beach that is perfect to enjoy both day and night, Wondang-oreum Trail that is a wonderful urban trail to walk on, historical sites that offer glimpses of history and culture, and restaurants that offer delicious food that will make you forget about the heat make this a perfect place to visit. 1. Fun both in the day and night <Samyang Black Sand Beach> ▲ Samyang Black Sand Beach, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization ▲ Samyang Black Sand Beach, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization

- Fight heat with heat with a sand bath! There have been reports that covering your body with the shiny black sand of Samyang Black Sand Beach can help with neuralgia, arthritis, and skin diseases, and therefore when visiting the beach in the summer, you can see many people covering themselves and bathing in hot sand. This sand bath is called ‘mosalddeum’ in Jeju dialect, and local mosalddeum experts help visitors get the full experience for 20 days from mid-July. Covering the body and bathing in the black sand heated up under the mid-summer sun can relieve all of the fatigue in the body. And then, jump into the ocean with your heated body, and you will be left with a cool feeling that will make you forget about the heat completely. - Romantic seaside dinner! A tranquil moment when the blue seas become dyed pink. You won’t want to leave the ocean where the sun sets. The heat subsides as you watch the fishing boats in the far seas and listen to the waves crashing. Samyang Beach will open during the night for the first time in four years from July 15 to August 15, so escape from the tropical nights and enjoy the fresh sea breeze at night.

*2023 Jeju beach opening day: July 1 2. Chilling to the bone <Saetdorimul where spring water gushes up> ▲ Saetdorimul, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization ▲ Saetdorimul, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization

- On the eastern edge of the Samyang Black Sand Beach, you can find Saetdorimul where cold spring water gushes up. From long ago, local residents used this place as a drinking water source and for bathing and laundry. The water is so clean and clear that the rocks on the floor can be seen clearly. Children and people searching for refuge from the heat flock here during the summer. But just because it is shallow, you shouldn’t take it lightly. Just putting your foot in the water is cold enough to send chills through your entire body and make you yelp out loud.

3. Urban sunset point <Beollangpogu Port where the sunset and glistening ripples sparkle> ▲ Beollangpogu, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization ▲ Beollangpogu, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization

- Beollangpogu Port got its name because of the high and rough tides that continue all year long, but in reality, it is quite simple and friendly. It is not too busy, making it a great place for a leisurely walk while listening to the sounds of the sparkling waves. The ripples that glisten and sway with the wind are just a bonus. The true beauty of Beollangpogu Port begins when the sun that burned hot during the day falls below the horizon. The sky that sparkles with a blue hue all day long begins to dance as it turns purple, pink, or even orange. Come and make unforgettable romantic memories by looking out toward the sunset together with a loved one. 4. <Wondangbong Peak, an oreum in the heart of the city, and Wondangsaji Tower> with a bird’s-eye-view of Black Sand Beach ▲ Wondangbong, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization ▲ Wondangbong, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization

- In Samyang-dong, which is famous for the Black Sand Beach, there is an oreum (volcanic cone) in the heart of the city called ‘Wondangbong Peak.’ It is also called ‘samcheop-chilbong,’ which literally translates into three ridges and seven peaks. Wondangbong Peak has a temple and Treasure No. 1887, ‘Five-Story Stone Tower.’ This tower is the only one in Korea built with basalt and has a peculiar style where it grows narrow from the stylobate on the first story to the core on the fifth story, which emits a timid beauty. - Wondangbong Peak has a soft slope and is short compared to other oreums, making it relatively easy to climb. The pine trees and thick forest paths refresh the nostrils throughout the hike. Once you arrive at the observatory, you can enjoy a panoramic view of Samyang Black Sand Beach, Sarabong Peak, and Byeoldobong Peak. *Wondangbong Dullegil 1.3km (takes approximately 30 minutes) 5. Jeju’s largest village archaeological site <Samyang-dong Archaeological Site> ▲ Samyang-dong Archaeological Site, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization

- The Jeju Samyang-dong is the largest prehistoric site in Jeju, and it was designated as Historical Site No. 416. House sites and various artifacts from the Bronze Age to the early Iron Age were discovered, and it plays a crucial role in studying the settlement trends of the Songguk-ri style residential culture adoption stage in the Jeju region. This is a publicly managed tourist attraction of Jeju, and it is composed of an indoor exhibition area, an outdoor exhibition area, and a prehistoric residential site. The indoor exhibition area has on display various artifacts excavated from the archaeological site and illustrations and models of residential forms and lifestyles of villages. At the outdoor exhibition area, dugouts and lookout hut sites, etc. found during the excavation process were recreated identically. 6. Popular taste spanning over the past 43 years! <A taste of Jeobgjak Bone Soup at Hwaseong Sikdang> ▲ Jeobgjak Bone Soup, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization

- Hwaseong Sikdang is a long-established restaurant in Jeju that first opened 43 years ago and still offers ‘Jeobgjak Bone Soup.’ Jeobjak Bone Soup, which many people are unfamiliar with, is made by boiling down the chest bones of pork called jeobgjak for an entire day and mixing it with radish and buckwheat powder to give it a thick texture. In the past, this used to be such a valuable dish that it was served only to the bride and groom during wedding festivals. This restaurant only serves ‘Jeobjak Bone Soup.’ The taste of the broth that is thicker and whiter than seolleongtang (ox bone soup) will make it impossible to stop eating once you start. Wrapping the meat from the Jeobjak Bone Soup with salted guts of hairtail in sesame leaf served as a side dish is another delight for the palate. Finishing a bowl of rich broth will make you feel reinvigorated so that you can stay healthy through the summer.

·Address: 383, Iljudong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

·Hours: Everyday 10:00 – 14:00 ▲ Curve Coffee Store, Photo by Jeju Tourism Organization More stories about the Jeju Village Walk Summer Edition are available at Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net). There are various other contents on enjoying Samyang-dong such as the small yet lovely dessert cafe ‘MIKUNI’ and the stylish ocean-front cafe ‘Curve Coffee Store.’