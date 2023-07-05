Place of Thinking with Chai, 〈Varanasi Book Alley〉

At Jeju Olle Trail Route 17, when entering the seaside village with small raw fish restaurants lining the street, there is a small bookstore with a low ceiling and yellow walls. This is a little India in Jeju, ‘Varanasi Book Alley.’ It is a place with a unique atmosphere that goes perfectly with the image of India that can be associated with its name. When entering the cozy store, uncommon book covers not displayed at other bookstores stand out. For example, there are classics from popular writers like Ramana Maharshi, Shinya Fujiwara, and Hermann Hesse to books and out-of-print books that are rarely found in independent bookstores like <The Tibetan Book of the Dead> and <Enclosed Moments> piled up that may surprise you to see here. (Unfortunately, all of the books are in Korean.) Sitting cushions with a low back are placed on windowsills, between books, and in different corners, and people find their own spots to focus on their books quietly. Read a book curated with the owner’s unique taste such as Indian and Tibetan books, books related to meditation, independently published books, etc., or a book from your bag to retake a trip. Another reason why people come here is because of the delicious chai! Make sure to try a cup of chai prepared by the bookstore owner, who said he made 10,000 cups of chai over the past six years! Indian-style hand-dripped coffee and lassi are also recommended. ●35-2, Donghandugi-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea

●11am - 7pm (closed on weekends)