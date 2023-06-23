JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.6.23
TravelJeju Travel
Fine Dining Restaurant Using Local Jeju Ingredients, ‘Paul Kitchen'
Jeju Weekly
2023.06.23
Chef Hwang Chung-hyeon, otherwise known as ‘Paul,’ attended Le Cordon Bleu Australia, and because of his longing for Australia and its nature and to live his life as a father, he decided to settle in Jeju where he could spend time resting.

Paul Kitchen uses local foods such as pigs and chicken raised in Jeju, murex harvested by Jeju haenyeo (female divers), wild chives, etc. he purchases at the local market. The cheese he uses for salads is also from Jeju. Murex from the seas of Jeju is added to the oil-based pasta that uses anchor butter to bring out the savory taste.

▲ Red-banded lobster salad

Crunchy seasonal garlic stalk grown in Jeju and the chewy and firm murex maximizes the texture for a beautiful chewy taste. The Jeju pork steak is served with a puree made from new potatoes grown in Jeju. Black pork, which is delicious just by grilling, is prepared using the sous vide method, thus boasting a soft and tender meat texture.

▲ Jeju sweet pumpkin&carrot cream soup

▲ Red-banded lobster cream pasta

You might wonder. Did Paul’s dream of living a relaxed life come true? Ironically, he said that as word-of-mouth got around about the nice ambience and delicious food, he got quite busy. But his wife Kim Ji-yeon says without hesitation that life here is much better than in Seoul. “That’s because nature is just outdoors!”

§ 11:00-16:00 (Closed on Tuesdays and Sundays)
§ 568 Nokchabunjae-ro, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju-si, Jeju-do
§ @paulkitchenjeju
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
