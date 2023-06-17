Jejumok-Gwana Government Office Opens at Night Free of Charge from May to October... Regular Performance of ‘Gyullim Pungak’

Jejumok-Gwana Government Office will be opened at night to share its historical and cultural values and beauties, as well as to reinvigorate the original city center and create a mood for nighttime tourism. The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province World Heritage Center opened the Jejumok-Gwana Government Office at night from the third of last month until the end of October. It was open for just two months (May, October) last year, but it will expand operations to six months this year from May to October. The nighttime hours are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays), and admission is free after 6 p.m. During the nighttime hours, various programs such as busking, regular performances, gatekeeper changing ceremony, and horseback municipal police street parades will be held with the Jejumok-Gwana Government Office and Gwandeokjeong Hall as the nighttime backdrop, thereby offering fun attractions to residents and tourists alike. The Jejumok-Gwana Government Office busking event was kicked off with the ‘Tamna Martial Arts Company’ composed of children and a ‘magic’ performance at the Gwandeokjeong Hall square at 6:30 p.m. on May 5, Children’s Day, and it will be on the last Friday of every month from June to October. In particular, the highlight of the nighttime opening of the Jejumok-Gwana Government Office is the regular performance held once a month from May to October, and it will greet both residents and tourists under the name ‘Gyullim Pungak (translated as song as dance in the tangerine forest).’ Gyullim Pungak is a scene from the ‘Tanma Sunnyeokdo’ sketchbook, a painting of the Jeju governor enjoying song and dance at the North Orchard. The regular performance ‘Gyullim Pungak’ will be performed for the first time on the first Saturday of May and will then be performed on the last Saturdays of every month from June to October. In addition, it is scheduled to perform a variety of repertoires every month such as performances by the Jeju Provincial Dance Company, Jeju Philharmonic Orchestra, crossover performances with traditional Korean music, classical music, traditional Jeju performances, and pop singers. The first performance began at 5:30 p.m. on May 6 with the gatekeeper changing ceremony and the horseback municipal police street parade, and then performances by the ‘Samdon 2 (i)-dong Folk Culture Preservation Association’ and the ‘Songjitgol Choir,’ which was followed by a performance by the flamenco-traditional Korean music crossover group Soriquete, children's musical gala concert and a magic show to celebrate Children’s Day. Additional lighting will be installed for the nighttime opening of the Jejumok-Gwana Government Office to greet nighttime visitors. Jeju-do World Heritage Center Director Koh Young-man said, “By opening the Jejumok-Gwana Government Office, which is a central cultural heritage of Jeju and offering special performances, we plan to offer a venue for enjoying culture and arts for both residents and tourists,” while adding, “I hope that the Jejumok-Gwana Government Office will not only become a top nighttime tourist attraction, but also help revitalize the original city center by attracting more people.”