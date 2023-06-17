JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.6.17
Flight Services Resume after Four Years... Charter Flight between Jeju and Okinawa
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.06.12  15:46:29
Efforts to fill up the void from domestic tourists traveling abroad are finally coming to fruition. A charter flight between Jeju and Okinawa, Japan, resumed after four years since 2019, bringing Japanese tourists to Jeju.

Jeju-do and Jeju Tourism Organization announced that a charter flight (LJ732) carrying about 120 tourists from Okinawa, Japan landed in Jeju on the 12th of last month.

The Okinawa charter flight was the first after four years since 2019, and it is the result of large-scale marketing carried out together by the province, Jeju Tourism Organization, Jeju PR office in Fukuoka, Jeju Tourism Association, and the Jeju tourism industry to raise awareness and create tourism demand in the Japanese market in preparation of the endemic.

In particular, the ‘Korean Chicken and Beer Festival in Osaka’ organized together with the Korea Tourism Organization Osaka branch during Japan’s biggest holiday period called Golden Week (end of April to early May) was joined by about 10,000 people, and a PR booth that paired Jeju tangerine chicken and Jeju beer was operated. In addition, other efforts were made to enhance awareness of Jeju in Japan by airing a special Jeju edition on a popular entertainment show of Abema TV, one of Japan’s biggest OTTs.

Tourists that landed in Jeju on the charter flight from Okinawa visited the world natural heritages Hallasan Mountain and Seongsan Ilchulbong, as well as Sanbangsan Mountain, Seopjikoji, Jeju Horse Pastureland, Seongeup Folk Village, etc., and some participated in the Jeju International Tourism Marathon Festival to enjoy the various attractions of Jeju over a two-night and three-day itinerary.

The province and the Jeju Tourism Organization also held a welcoming event giving souvenirs at the arrival hall of Jeju International Airport to create a merrier mood.

A spokesperson from the Jeju Tourism Organization commented, “The efforts by the province, Jeju Tourism Organization, Jeju Tourism Association, and the tourism industry to prepare for the endemic since last year are starting to come to fruition,” and added, “We will do our best to resume direct flights between Jeju and Tokyo that have been suspended, as well as to start various charter flights and cruises in various areas of Japan so that Japanese tourists can continuously visit Jeju.”
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
