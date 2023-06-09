Happy Time with Books, Book Cafe 'Youram with Books'

Youram with Books When walking along a path where you would wonder if there actually would be a book cafe at such a place, you will arrive at ‘Youram (translated as sightseeing) With Books’ in a quiet rural village. Warm sunlight seeps into the different corners of the two-story book cafe, and it houses books from various genres, including humanities, poetry, novels, travel, and comic books. Youram with Books There are many styled seats as well. It has a wide variety of seats such as one-person seats, seats next to a large window, spaces like an attic, etc. for reading, so visitors can choose the seat they prefer and become immersed in books. Above all else, there is no time limit, and the owner won’t say anything even if you stay and read all day long. Youram with Books One spot on the sofa is reserved for the book cafe’s mascot cat, ‘Rami.’ But if there are not enough seats, it sometimes gives up its seat with a slightly annoyed look. Beyond the large window is a field bordered by Jeju-style field fences, so it is great to take a moment from reading and look outside absentmindedly or write something while enjoying the warm sunlight. Youram with Books On Fridays and Saturdays, the nighttime bookstore runs until 11 p.m. This is a book cafe where visitors can become drunk not with alcohol but with books in Jeu, where most restaurants close by 8 in the evening. ｜54-36 Josu-dong 2-gil, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju-si

｜11:00-19:00, Friday (closed on Tuesdays)

｜@youram_with_books