Environmental Protection Challenge with Pets Draws Attention
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.05.09  15:53:14
The Jeju Tourism Organization J-startup company Remedy held the ‘Super Dog and Super Cat - Guardians of Earth - Challenge’ that invites posting of dogs and cats on Remedy’s website and social media account for one week from the 17th of last month to celebrate Earth Day (April 22).

Remedy launched the premium pet supply brand ‘Re Me To Me’ that recycles waste resources, and it is a company that realizes resource circulation by producing various souvenirs while creating value in environmental protection.

In the ‘Super Dog and Super Cat - Guardians of Earth - Challenge,’ pets and their guardians engaged in environmental protection activities in everyday life together, and photos of it were uploaded on social media.

A spokesperson for Remedy said, “The small actions in everyday life with pets will return into huge influence for protecting the environment,” adding, “We will continue to do our part with good products and planning to create good influence together with pet caregivers.”
