"Fly with Your Dogs": KTO to Initiate Pet Tourism Promotions

Since last month, Korea Tourism Organization, in collaboration with Ban-Life, a dedicated platform for traveling with pets, and Hi Air, a regional airline, has been promoting "Chartered Flight to Jeju with Pets (Daengdaengi Jeju Jeonsegi)" as a tour program.

Consisting of a three-day, two-night roundtrip from Gimpo to Jeju, the program will be offered 10 times (once per month) until the end of the year. Around 30 passengers are recruited per trip, and each passenger is allowed to accompany one dog. The combined weight of the dog and the carrier must be less than 10kg.

On the flight, the dog may sit next to the passenger instead of under the seat. For the dogs' safety, dedicated seats and safety hooks are provided. Once landing in Jeju, customers may travel according to their own schedule.

The pilot program, offered in March, was sold out.