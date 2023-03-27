JEJU WEEKLY

Canopus, the Symbol of Good Health and Longevity, to Be Visible from Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.03.22  15:50:28
The star Canopus, which symbolizes good health and longevity in Jeju, is expected to be visible from Jeju, thereby garnering the interest of tourists.

As such, Seogwipo-si, Jeju has been operating a “Canopus Observation Program” at Seogwipo Astronomical Science and Culture Center in the former Jeju International University site from the 14th of last month to March 19.

According to the city government, Canopus is a star that symbolizes good health and longevity, and can be seen in the night sky of Seogwipo-si in the winter.

Normally, Canopus is extremely difficult to spot in Korea, which is located in the northern hemisphere. For this reason, it was believed that Jeju is home to many who live long lives, since Canopus can be seen from Jeju, and many visitors sought out Jeju to see Canopus.

The ancients did not simply regard the elderly as those who were old. Instead, living to an advanced age signified a step closer to becoming an ideal human being. Assigning the value of human longevity to Canopus, they believed that seeing the star would lead to good health and a long life.

For example, Lee Ji-ham, the author of the fortune-telling book “Tojeongbigyeol,” is said to have ascended Hallasan Mountain three times to see Canopus.

A city official commented, “We hope that this will be a precious opportunity to experience the value of Canopus, which embodies so many different stories, through the telescope.”

Location: Seogwipo Astronomical Science and Culture Center, 506-1, 1100-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, Korea
