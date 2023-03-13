JEJU WEEKLY

Exhibition for Past Winners of Jeju International Photo Competition for World Natural Heritage
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.03.13  17:27:43
▲ Photo courtesy of World Heritage Office, Jeju Special Self-governing Province

The World Heritage Office in Jeju Special Self-governing Province is holding an exhibition of previous winners of the Jeju International Photo Competition for World Natural Heritage in the Special Exhibition Hall of Jeju World Natural Heritage Center from the 15th of last month to May 8.

▲ View of the exhibition hall


This exhibition will present over 100 past prizewinning works including the 17 winning works of the 14th Jeju International Photo Competition for World Natural Heritage, which was held from July 4 to October 10 last year.

Alongside these works, the exhibits will include press coverage and posters of previous winners, as well as a large-scale photo zone based on artist Kim Eun-ju’s “Gazing at Brothers’ Island,” which won the grand prize at the 14th Jeju International Photo Competition for World Natural Heritage.

Notably, this exhibition has broken away from the conventional method of displaying prizewinning artwork in frames, instead printing them on microsheer fabric to present them in a new light.

The Jeju International Photo Competition for World Natural Heritage is held each year to create a venue for the global promotion of Jeju’s beauty through the medium of photography.

