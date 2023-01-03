JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.1.3 16:32
Unique and Different Venues Rising in MICE
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.01.03  16:27:51
The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Convention Bureau held "Jeju MICE Forum: Talk About Unique Venue" at ICC JEJU and Jeju Unique Venue for two days starting on November 14th.

The event was planned to raise the prestige of the Jeju MICE industry, which is returning to activities in the endemic era, and strengthen the competitiveness of Unique Venues. It was held for the first time in Jeju, Korea.

In addition to 13 Unique Venues in Jeju Province, the event invited 39 Korea Unique Venues selected by the Korea Tourism Organization to discuss in detail the development direction of Unique Venues.

Unique Venues refer to spaces for events, although not built for conferences as with convention centers, where visitors can feel the unique atmosphere and charm of the host city.

With the international competition for attracting MICE events becoming fierce, such unique venues are growing in importance for presenting different appeals beyond the existing frame of conference facilities.

In the topic presentation, David H.J Lee, CEO of VM Consulting, discussed the concept of venue and the power of unique venues in attracting customers, which earned nods from the audience. In the following lecture about venue marketing trends and its competitive environment, Team Leader Jeong Gyeong-mu of the Korean Folk Village shared about the Village's role as a Unique Venue.

Director Kim Ae-suk of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province's Tourism Bureau said, “This forum was a valuable occasion to establish Jeju's strengths through exchanges between Unique Venues in Jeju and Korea.” She further explained, “we will strive to make Unique Venues the starting point for a new leap forward in developing MICE industry capabilities.”
