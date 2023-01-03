Barrier-Free Tourism Begins in Jeju

Jeju Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization completed the barrier-free familiarization tour, "Enjoying Jeju with the Five Senses," from November 3rd to the 5th to promote barrier-free tourism. This Pam Tour, conducted in collaboration with the Korea Association of the Deaf, involved 19 hearing-impaired participants and families living outside Jeju. They traveled to Jeju to experience a variety of five senses, including color-oriented travel. The main content of this fam tour is the color-oriented tour by "Color Lab Jeju," a Jeju tourism startup. The participants had time to feel the colors of Jeju's nature using art tools. They captured the colors of Jeju's field crops and stone walls on Batdamgil in Gwideok-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si, and at Gwakji Beach, they enjoyed the emerald-colored sea and the color of the sunset. It also included color programs at a media art exhibition hall and Sangumburi full of silver grass, a healing program at the healing forest, horseback riding at a ranch, and a citrus picking trip. Even without hearing, the participants were able to utilize the senses of vision, touch, smell, and taste. One participant remarked, "A trip using colors is a great experience for deaf people to enjoy," and said, "The next time I come to Jeju, I want to have a longer journey and feel more colors of Jeju." A participant, who was accompanied by two children aged 3 and 5, expressed her gratitude and said, "Usually, when I am traveling, I am distracted by taking care of my two children. But this time, I was so happy to be fully immersed in the trip and able to focus on the sign language commentary." Earlier in June, Jeju Tourism Organization also conducted a barrier-free fam tour for the visually impaired called "Enjoying Jeju with Sounds and Touch." It was very well received by the participants for the customized programs for the visually impaired, which included sound-oriented activities.