Jeju-Mongolia to Develop Tourism Through Exchanges and Cooperation
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2022.12.20  16:42:05
Governor Oh Young-hoon of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province met with Governor A. Ishdorj of Uvurkhangai Province, Mongolia, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation for human exchange and the development of the tourism industry.


Located in the heart of Mongolia, Uvurkhangai has the most developed livestock industry in the nation, with horses, cattle, and sheep.
“Uvurkhangai is highly interested in Jeju's marketing efforts and related know-how for the development of tourism,” said Governor Ishdorj, expressing his hope that "there will be a way to strengthen exchange and cooperation with Jeju Province to develop the tourism industry in both regions.”


Also, he added, ”in addition to human exchanges, we expect to produce great synergies by combining the rich stone resources produced in the Uvurkhangai region with the excellent stone processing technology of Jeju Province."


In response, Governor Oh said, ”Jeju and Mongolia have historically had a special relationship,“ and added, ”we anticipate the opening of a direct route between Jeju and Mongolia to lead to more active exchanges."


He continued, "We will actively cooperate with the Uvurkhangai Province in consultation with the relevant departments on strengthening human exchanges such as seasonal workers, developing the tourism industry, and combining stone processing technology," and further vowed that "Jeju is willing to take on any role as necessary to promote exchanges and cooperation between Jeju and Mongolia."
